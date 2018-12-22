Peewee Frostbite team’s good deeds for good cause

The Dryden Peewee Frostbite hockey team is working hard for a trophy — but this one isn’t for on-ice greatness, it’s all about good deeds off-ice.

The team is ramping up their work in the community as the deadline approaches for the Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup. A collaboration with Hockey Canada, the cup rewards the peewee hockey team making the biggest impact in their community through good deeds.

The Frostbite are working with the Christmas Cheer charity, volunteering at the Food Bank, helping with the Stuff an EMS Vehicle campaign, and putting together and delivering Christmas hampers around town.

If the team wins they’ve selected the Dryden Recreation Extension And Modification (DREAM) Project committee as the recipient of $100,000 earmarked for arena upgrades.

Frostbite manager Heather Friesen says the team is participating to instil the importance of community and giving back, raising future citizens, team building off-ice, and putting kids out of their comfort zone to develop leadership skills.

“These kids often live at the rink,” she said. “Whether they are playing, watching a sibling or friend, watching the Ice Dogs; it’s the hub of the community. It has given them so many opportunities, a chance to give back.”

“The Dryden DREAM committee is delighted that the Dryden Peewee Frostbite hockey team has chosen our project as the possible recipient of $100,000 should they win the GM Good Deeds Cup, a national competition,” said Marnie Oliphant. “These funds would be used for much needed arena upgrades… We are proud of this young team and their efforts to help the less fortunate in our community. We hope that the community will support them and the DREAM in this worthy venture.”

Good Deeds champions also earn a profile of the team on Hockey Night In Canada, a winners’ ceremony in the team’s hometown, Chevrolet and Hockey Canada branded swag, and the team name engraved on the Good Deeds Cup.

The team will create and submit a YouTube video showcasing their good deeds. Chevrolet and Hockey Canada determine 10 semi-finalists, announced January 26.