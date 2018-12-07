Robert Earl (Bob) Young – October 3, 1948 – November 10, 2018

It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Robert Earl (Bob) Young on Saturday, November 10, 2018 at the Meno Ya Win Health Centre in Sioux Lookout, ON.

Bob was born on October 3, 1948 in Winnipeg, MB. He just celebrated his 70th birthday. Bob is survived by his wife Sharon (Fuerst) with whom they just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Oct 19/18.

He is survived by two sons, Michael (Clara), their children Mikayla & Lauson, Mark and his children Justin & Kelsie, Mark’s partner Lisa, and her daughers Jessie, Olivia, Sophia, all of Sioux Lookout, ON. He is survived by his sister Shirley Froese (Cornelius) of Kelowna, BC, their daughters Dianna (Andre), Tracey (Quinton), Jackie (Jeff).

He will be missed by his brothers-in-law Lloyd, Ivan (Lynda), Larry, Keith (Kathy), Marcel Desautels, sisters-in-law Leona, Cathy (Randy) as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He was predeceased by his parents Chester and Mary, mother & father-in-law Alma and Julius Fuerst, sisters-in-law Donna Desautels, Sharon Fuerst (Finch) and his beloved dog Shadow.

He started working at KB Body shop in Dryden and Favots in Sioux Lookout. He eventually opened his own business Sioux Auto Body. After many years, he decided to start working in forestry operating R & M Young Contracting. Due to health reasons in the last few years, he chose semi-retirement but continued to be involved right up to the end.

Bob was a hard-working man who enjoyed his family and the outdoors. He spent many years with his boys hunting, fishing, trapping, camping and teaching them how to love the outdoors. This later extended to his grandchildren.

He really enjoyed taking his RV camper to various locations near Sioux Lookout and Dryden. He would go kayaking, canoeing, blueberry picking, fishing and all things outdoors.

He like to talk to everyone and this was when he was the happiest. He enjoyed his trip to Austin, MB this past summer with his friend Roy and the annual family fishing trips. He was a man of many dreams and accomplished many of them. He loved history and talking to elders who would share stories with him.

For someone who grew up as a foster child, his main goal in life was to have a home and family because he never had one growing up. He was kind, loving, caring and patient to all those who got to know him. When he travelled to Winnipeg, he always had to go to the movies with Tom or the race track. He loved watching hockey and football and type of sports.

He had to slow down in the last year but took joy in spending time with all of his family. There was no visitation as cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life is planned for family and friends at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Canadian Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or Sioux Looks Out for Paws. He was a man of many strengths who will be forever remembered and greatly missed.