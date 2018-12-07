Dona Yvonne Hastings (nee Verwilghen) – June 2, 1931 – November 16, 2018

On November 16, 2018, Yvonne transitioned from this world to the home world.

Yvonne was predeceased by her parents Ada and Charlie, her sister Trudy and her brother Ben. She is sadly and lovingly missed by her daughter Fjola, niece Erin (Joe), nephew Blair (Linda), great niece Lisa, great nephews David, Sean (Robin) and Brendan. She was a great, great aunt to Syd and Emily.

Yvonne was born on June 2, 1931 and spent her early years in Island Falls, a place she always considered Eden. The bush was her love.

She began her teaching career in 1956 in isolated northern schools. Six years later, she came to the Wabigoon area. She served as president of the Dryden WTA, served on many local and provincial FWTAO committees and was a director and honorary member of FWYAO.

Yvonne retired in 1986 and moved to Toronto. She belonged to the OISE group and many of her viewpoints became known as Yvonneisms.

In her own words: “I’ve had the privilege of seeing society in its formative stages. I’ve observed that much of society’s ills stem from personal powerlessness that lashes out at others. Erasing that sense of hopeless futility in the individual has been one of my goals. To me, a good self-image is the cornerstone of learning and the most basic concept that leads toward a happy and fulfilled life. These are the basics of education: respect, good self-image, social conscience, curiosity, imagination, and flexibility.”

Yvonne taught these basics every day in her classes. The fact that so many of her students still kept in touch with her shows the degree of respect and honor they felt for her.

The family would like to thank her students, co-workers and friends for the many tributes they have conveyed to us either personally or on line. “In short, a school should make a mold to fit the child, not a child to fit its mold.” an Yvonneism.

A celebration of life will be held in Toronto in the spring. Interment will be in Lundar, Manitoba in the summer.