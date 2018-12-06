Douglas William Giles – July 7, 1951 – November 7, 2018

In loving memory of Douglas William Giles who passed away suddenly in Langley, BC on November 7, 2018.

He was predeceased by his parents, William David and Florence Patricia (Olson) and his sister Barbra Gail Thompson. He leaves behind his wife Dawn Wilkins, daughter Chantelle (Danny) Savage, son Clint (Carmen) Giles, daughter Pamela (Dale) Bowling, as well as his children through love, Clancy and Molly Doherty. His precious grandchildren Chloe, Logan, Linden, Ryder and Sophia. His cherished siblings Dawn (Dave), Melody, Valerie (Bob), Susan (Ed) and Penny. Along with the mother of his children Merna, many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Doug’s family meant the world to him, always being involved with his children and grandchildren. A great day for Doug was fishing with his son and when one of his girls tagged along. The next best thing was riding his Harley on a sunny day.

His work was unrivalled and he was a proud lineman, NOT a line technician, for 45 years. He truly enjoyed working his “retirement” with Seth and the boys from IBEX.

All are invited to attend a Celebration of Life in honour of Doug’s life on Sunday December 2, 2018 from 12pm-4pm at the Harris Barn in Ladner, British Columbia (4140 Arthur Dr, Delta, BC). In lieu of Flowers, those wishing to make a donation in memory of Doug are encouraged to do so to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

“Always Remembered, Forever Loved”