Ernest William Norman – September 9, 1945 – November 19, 2018

In loving memory of Ernie Norman who passed away on Monday, November 19, 2018 at the Dryden Regional Health Centre surrounded by his loving wife and family.

Ernie was predeceased by his parents Raymond and Jenny Norman and sisters Margaret Hughes and Daphne Eddison. Ernie is survived by his wife of 46 years Maureen, children; Jeff, Vanessa, Trevor (Lesley), Darryl (Beverley) and Amanda (Adam), grandchildren; Brendan, Joslynn, Mya, Liam, Chelsey, Jake, Jemma, Noah and Benjamin, siblings; Jim (Midge) Norman, George (Louise) Norman and Perry (Gilda) Norman of Dryden, ON, Avie (Peter) Ennis of Kitimat, BC, Betty (Calvin) Cull of Ignace, ON and Wanda (Jim) Johnson of Labrador City, NL as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Ernie started his working career as a “lumber jack”. Working in the bush and running a skidder. He then went on to open up the Newfie Store carrying all the favourites from Newfoundland and the Maritimes including seafood. Later he opened up a fish and chip truck which was the favourite spot for many satisfied customers.

Ernie enjoyed talking to people who came to eat his food, sometimes giving away more meals then he sold. He eventually retired from the Ear Falls Saw Mill at 70 years old.

Ernie enjoyed fishing and anything outdoors. He loved his sports and his favourite teams; Toronto Maple Leafs, Toronto Blue Jays and the Dryden Ice Dogs. He played hockey as a teenager on the Lumber Jacks as #7! Although his true love was his family and spending time with them. Ernie was always there to help and gave it his all with anything he did.

Visitation took place on Friday, November 23, 2018 from 4-8 p.m. at the Dryden Community Funeral Home. A Funeral Service was held on Saturday, November 24, 2018 at 2 p.m. at the Dryden Full Gospel Church with Pastor Velma Henderson Officiating.

Interment followed in the Dryden Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the DRHC Oncology Dept. through the Dryden Community Funeral Home, 249 Grand Trunk Ave., Dryden, ON P8N 2X3

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to dcfh@drytel.net subject heading: Norman