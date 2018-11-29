DNFC Hosts Wellness Rocks

The Dryden Native Friendship Centre hosted “Wellness Rocks” on Tuesday November 13, 2018. The Youth Health Fair had 11 different presenters with vital information geared towards youths aged 13-25.

The event featured interactive learning booths that covered a wide range of issues that affect young people, from mental health issues, proper nutrition, the importance of eye care, and the dangers of tanning beds. There was a lunch provided for the youths a variety of door prizes that included an iPad.

“We’re here to give youth opportunity to have the information to make good health decisions and by giving this information to young people I feel like it’s a wonderful way of having that information change days, lives and even generations because young people have such a wonderful opportunity to prevent illness, where as it’s much harder when you’re much older.” Said DNFC Diabetes Nurse, Slyvia Bergman.