Province Investing in Abattoir Improvements in Oxdrift

Last week in Oxdrift Greg Rickford announced Cloverbelt Country Meats Cooperative Inc. is receiving $826,140 to modernize the Oxdrift abattoir.

Cloverbelt will use this funding to increase production and capacity capabilities of the abattoir. By doing upgrades and purchasing new, specialized animal processing equipment, the cooperative can guarantee the long-term viability of the facility and expand its business into large commercial markets like restaurants, tourist camps and hospitals. The project is creating one full-time job and retaining another three full-time jobs at the abattoir.

“The Oxdrift abattoir provides much needed services to small- and medium-sized farms in the region and is a major source of income for farmers,” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines. “By investing in local agriculture projects, such as the modernization of the Oxdrift abattoir, Ontario’s Government for the People is creating jobs, supporting regional economies, and most importantly, letting people know that Northern Ontario’s agricultural sector is open for business.”

“We would like to thank the ministry and the Honourable Greg Rickford for supporting our initiative and having agriculture as a priority for Northern Ontario,” said Roger Griffiths, President of Cloverbelt Country Meats Cooperative Inc. “The Oxdrift abattoir is a critical link in the production chain and also supports the local food movement. We look forward to continuing to serve the farmers, hunters and First Nations communities in our region.”