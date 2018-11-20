Making winter warmer

Last winter, retired school teacher Gerry Powell launched the Winter Warmth Initiative to give warm mittens to those in need. This year she plans to expand on the success of the first year.

“People genuinely want to help others and this is such an easy way to do it, if you go and buy a couple pairs of mitts or some toques then you feel you are helping and people want to be helpful I think, that’s the generosity and the giving spirit,” said Powell. “Nobody wants to think kids are walking around without mittens, or hatless, cold, but it’s a reality too.”

This year’s initiative has the same criteria as last year, new mittens and hats, any size, any colours; Powell says they want new items due to sanitary reasons. Powell is expanding the initiative to serve Lillian Berg School and other surrounding area schools this winter.

She said doesn’t have a set goal this year as last year they exceeded expectations. “Last year Open Roads was the big winner because I think they received about 150 pairs, which blows my mind, and I had them to give so also makes me amazed and humbled by the generosity of people who donate,” said Powell.

Donations can be dropped off at Sew Many Things at 29A King Street and the Dryden Public Library.