MAKING WAVES: Dryden SPLASH Swim Meet

Over 100 young swimmers from Dryden, Red Lake, Kenora, Fort Frances and Thunder Bay competed at the Dryden Pool & Fitness Centre this past weekend at the Dryden SPLASH Swim Meet.

A big thank you goes out to all the parents from all of the clubs who stepped forward to help on deck as officials and in the background – selling programs and equipment.

We also would like to thank the staff and lifeguards of the Dryden Pool & Fitness Centre who help make our meet one of the highlights of the season.

The Dryden Dolphins had a very successful time in the pool with their 27 representatives posting many personal bests and first times in a number of swims.

The Coaches were pleased with how our team conducted themselves both in and out of the pool.

First Time Meet participants included Adrielle Bazinet, Jonah Brown, Mya Corbett, Jaxson Coughlin, Liam Howarth, and Alexander Reid.

Highlighted results below. Click HERE for full results.

Dryden Dolphins – Highlights Gideon Adams – First Place in the 800m Freestyle

Gabe Adams – First Place in the 100m Individual Medley

Ayva Anderson – Third Place in the 100m Back (her first time swimming this event)

Jordan Chwaystyk – Third Place in the 800m Freestyle (her first time swimming this event)

Fiona Cook – First Place in the 100m Breaststroke

Devin Grudniski – Personal Best by 3 seconds in the 50m Freestyle

Kylee Huckell – First Place in the 100m Individual Medley

Teanna MacKay – Personal Best by 20 seconds in the 50m Butterfly

Eloise Marchand – Personal Best by 20 seconds in the 50m Back

Ryan McQuarrie – Personal Best by 5 seconds in the 50m Back

Adam Millard – Second place in the 200m Freestyle (his first time swimming this event)

Taylor Millard – Personal Best by 12 seconds in the 100m Freestyle

Ella Morris – Third Place in the 400m Freestyle

Victoria Owen – First Place in the 800m Freestyle

Madelyn Parenteau – Personal Best by 7 seconds in the 100m Breaststroke

Erika Spence – First Place in the 50m Back

Summer St. Goddard – Third Place in the 50m Back

Ben Trach – Personal Best in the 50m Free

Robyn Wearne – Personal Best by 8 seconds in the 100m Back

Brooke Young – Second Place in the 100m Individual Medley