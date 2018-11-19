Vi Stansfield – February 8th, 1924 – November 4th, 2018

It is with heavy hearts that the family of Vi Stansfield announces her passing on November 4th, 2018.

Vi was born February 8th, 1924 to Jack and Isabella Schneider. She was brought up in the Oxdrift area and enjoyed helping her parents on the farm. Vi moved to Dryden as a teenager to the “boarding house” where she spent many happy times with friends Florence Giles and Betty Findlay.

She worked in many capacities including at the Wabigoon Drug Store, Stan’s Bakery, selling Avon, and at the Bookcase. Mom also worked as a night matron at the Dryden Jail.

Her most fulfilling career was as a super mom, gram, and great gram!

Vi married Claude Stansfield in 1946 and in their retirement years they enjoyed many bus tours around North America until Claude’s passing in 1995.

Her many interests included bowling, watching her favorite Blue Jays, UCW activities, Explorers Youth Group, and DECO Auxiliary (Princess Court Tuck Shop).

Vi is survived by her son Ron (Linda), daughter Wendy (Dan) Black, three grandchildren – Kristen (Joe), Rhonda (Brett), and Devin (Jayme); five great grandchildren, nieces Hope and Echo; nephews Elgin, Quentin, and Jack.

She was predeceased by her husband Claude, brother Jack, sister-in-law Helen, and niece Dawn.

Special thanks to Dr. Moir and the wonderful staff at the Dryden Regional Health Center for their care and compassion.

A Celebration of Vi’s Life will be held on November 8th at 11 a.m. in First United Church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Dryden First United Church Memorial Fund through Stevens Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 412, Dryden, ON. P8N 2Z1.

Condolences may be posted at www.stevensfuneralhomes.ca