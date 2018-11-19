Christina “Kicki” Schnelzer – October 20, 1960 – October 25, 2018

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts the family of Christina Schnelzer “Kicki” announce her passing on Thursday October 25th, 2018, due to complications with heart and lung illness.

Christina was 58 years old. She is survived by her father, Werner Schnelzer; five children, Suzanne Poleck (Tom Poleck), Michael Matchett (Rachael Matchett), Brienne Salt (Steve Salt) Erik Semenuik and Alice Schnelzer; eight grandchildren, Gabriel, Lucien and Emmett Poleck, Mercedes, Summer and Winter Matchett, Nolan and Evan Salt; Her sisters; Annette Cone (Kevin Cone), Annelie Soto (Bruce Heil) and Aloisia Lastella (Ernie Lastella).

She is predeceased by her Mother, Lena Brit Schnelzer and biological father, Alf Kihlstrom.

The family would like to thank everyone for their heart-warming support and condolences in this very difficult time.

There will not be an immediate funeral service, however a private spreading of the ashes ceremony and memorial will be held in the spring.

If friends so desire, donations may be made to the Second chance Pet Network through the Dryden Community Funeral Home, 249 Grand Trunk Avenue, Dryden, ON P8N 2X3