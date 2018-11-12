Police reopen investigation into death of Audrey Anderson

Forty-six years after her death in Sioux Lookout, the case of Audrey Anderson is being reopened.

Ontario Provincial Police and the Ontario Chief Coroner, Dirk Huyer, announced that police are seeking more information about the 1972 death.

Anderson’s body was found October 11, 1972, on the south shoulder of Drayton Road east of Highway 72. She was 19 years old. Anderson left Lee’s Café on Front Street in Sioux Lookout that evening, in a pickup truck in the company of two men.

At the time, police explained, the incident was investigated as a motor vehicle collision. In December 2017, Anderson’s family sought help from a Family Information Liaison Unit, which were created to assist families making claims during the inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

That prompted police to reexamine the case, and also prompted Huyer to change the cause of Anderson’s death from accidental to undetermined. “The two male parties involved may have told friends, family, acquaintances of additional information that may be crucial to determining what really occurred,” said Detective Inspector Gilles Depratto, OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Constable Amanda Maure on the OPP’s tip line at 1-807-738- 5296, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).