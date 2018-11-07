In loving memory of Thomas Harold Rob (Harry) who passed away peacefully on October 22, 2018.

Harry is survived by his loving sons Marten and Paul (Tammy) and many nieces and nephews. Harry was predeceased by his loving wife Betty, mother Anne, father John Sr. and brothers John Jr. (Gerry) and Charles (Betty).

A Funeral Service to Celebrate Harry’s life was held on Saturday, October 27, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the Dryden Community Funeral Home with Wayne Toews officiating. Interment of ashes will take place at a later date.

Reception followed at the Happy-Go-Lucky Seniors Centre in Vermilion Bay.

If friends so desire, donations may be made to the Second Chance Pet Network through the Dryden Community Funeral Home, 249 Grand Trunk Avenue, Dryden, Ontario P8N 2X3