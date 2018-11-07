Marguerite Elizabeth Wrolstad – March 20, 1926 – October 23, 2018

It is with heavy hearts the family of Marguerite Elizabeth Wrolstad announces her passing on Tuesday October 23, 2018. Marg lived a full life and was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother to us all. She spent her last day on earth surrounded by her loving family before she quietly slipped away and went “home.”

Marguerite was born on March 20, 1926 in Rainy River, Ontario to Cecelia Anne (Hawtin) and William John Evans. She was raised in Rainy River with her brothers and sisters and attended elementary and secondary school there. She married Orville Wrolstad on August 31, 1946.

Together they built a family and maintained a general store in Berglund. They moved to Dryden in 1964 with their five children where they built a home on Anton Road. In 1966 Marg and Orville completed their family with their sixth child. When Orville was no longer able to drive, Marg maintained their independence as a couple and learned to drive at the age of 72 years old!

In her later years she lived at 10 Victoria St. and enjoyed the community of many friends she made there. Over the years, besides raising her large family, Marguerite worked a variety of jobs in the community.

She was also a nurse’s aide at the hospital and then at Patricia Gardens from where she retired. She was proud of the loving, compassionate care she gave to her patients and enjoyed the friendships she made with the people she worked with.

Marg’s whole life centered around her family. She loved her children fiercely and was their greatest, devoted fan.

They spent much of their time as a family outdoors; fishing, camping, picking berries and getting wood. She was surrounded in all the fun and chaos such a large family brings with it. She made homemade apple juice for the grand babies, and stewed rhubarb for ice cream, and rice pudding like no one else. Her potato salad was always a family favourite.

She frequently attended hockey games at the local rink and cheered her grandchildren on. She was so proud of each one of them in all their success whether it be horseback riding, soccer, football or whatever activity they chose.

Marguerite was a member of First Baptist Church and her faith in God was a blessing to her. Her church community continued to pray for her and support her even during her last years spent at Princess Court. The kindness shown to her by her church community brought her much comfort.

Marguerite is survived by her six children, Glen (Doreen), Gary (Judy), David (Marilyn), Bill (Patty) all of Dryden, and her beloved daughters Diane (Tom) Patterson of Robert’s Creek, B.C., and Cecilia (Daryl) Stanley of Balmoral, MB. Marguerite leaves to mourn 19 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

Marguerite lead a long life and leaves us at a remarkable age of 92 years old! As such she was predeceased by her loving husband Orville (2001). She was also predeceased by her parents, sisters; Frances Bourré, and Eva Costello and her brothers, George and Fred Lambert.

She will always be remembered fondly for her steady love of her family, and her kind ways. She was always happy to see a familiar face and have a visit.

A Funeral Service to celebrate Marguerite’s life was held Friday October 26th, 2018 at 11:00 am in First Baptist Church with Mr Dean Block officiating. Interment will follow in the Dryden Cemetery.

If friends desire donations may be made to First Baptist Church through the Stevens Funeral Homes P.O. Box 412, Dryden ON P8N 2Z1.

