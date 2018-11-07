It is with broken hearts we announce the sudden passing of our beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather David Henry Hohn on October 18, 2018 at 78 years.

He was predeceased by his parents Frank and Doris, his beloved siblings Joan and Robert, brother in-law Ralph and niece Tracy. He is survived by his cherished Wife and constant companion Joe Ann, daughters Tricia (Randy), Kristen (Scott) and Jennifer (Sean), his pride and joy grandchildren, Jazzmin (Simon), Steffany, Michael, Raleigh, Maren, Reese and Skylar, his great-grandchild and namesake David.

His faith is what he built his family, friends and career around.

David worked in the Dryden Mill and excelled at his job. David was a handyman that knew no limits. He always helped family and friends with many projects.

He was an active member of the Dryden Full Gospel Church for many years.

He had full-filled a lifetime dream of learning to fly and was a member of the Dryden Flying Club.

David was a quiet man with a great sense of humour that naturally endeared many to him with a twinkle in his eye and a mischievous grin.

A Celebration of life was held Wednesday, October 24, 2018 at 1pm at Agassiz Christian Reform Church at 7452 Morrow Road, Agassiz, British Columbia. Donations can be made to the Gideon Society