Carlo Maki

In loving memory of Carlo Maki, age 83 years who passed away Wednesday, October 10th.

Carlo was predeceased by his father Andrew Maki, his step-father Thomas Johnson, mother Anna Johnson, and 2 brothers Dorkkell Maki and Arvo Maki. Carlo is survived by one nephew Alvin Maki and longtime loving companion Lorraine Taylor.

A celebration of Carlo’s life will be held Thursday, November 1st from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. in the Happy Go Lucky Seniors Center in Vermilion Bay.

If friends desire donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or a charity of your choice through the Stevens Funeral Homes P.O. Box 412, Dryden ON P8N 2Z1. Condolences may be posted at www.stevensfuneralhomes.ca

   

