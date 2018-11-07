On October 19, 2018, Beverly Edward Robinson (formerly of Dryden)passed away at Our Lady of Peace in St. Paul, MN. after a lengthy battle with cancer.

He leaves behind a sister Elaine Thienpont, sisters-inlaw Betty and Peggy. Four children Larry, Wayne, Heather and Cheri. Also 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren; Corey, Leanne, Trevor, Venessa, Daniel, David, Rebecca and Serina.

He was born to Samuel (Sam) and Beryl Robinson in Oxdrift Ontario.

He started working for Ontario hydro at 18 years of age until his retirement at age 65 when he moved to Richfield MN.