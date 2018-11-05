Ice Dogs Bury Iron Rangers

Jordan Wilde shut out the Minnesota Iron Rangers at the Dryden Memorial Arena stopping all 26 shots he faced.

Cameron Coutre gets the fourth goal of the game last Friday against the Minnesota Iron Rangers. The Dryden GM Ice Dogs continue to put up impressive numbers as the regular season rolls on. Photo by Michael Christianson

On the scoring side the Dryden GM Ice Dogs found the back of the net nine times with most of the goals coming in the first period.

Five goals from five different shooters got the Ice Dogs a commanding lead to open the game. Dawson Boehm got his first of the season followed by Jacob Siebenga and Dylan Winsor.

Cameron Coutre scored on the power play and Eric Stout scored short-handed to leave it 5-0 after twenty minutes.

In the second period Reid Manning got his first of the season before Stout found another goal.

In the third period Winsor got his second of the night and Stout completed his hat trick, recording a five point night.

