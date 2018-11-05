Deborah Anne McKim February 15, 1955 – September 28, 2018

In loving memory of Deborah (Debbie) Anne McKim (age 63) who passed away on September 28, 2018.

Following a short battle with cancer Debbie passed away peacefully at her home with family by her side.

Originally from Dryden, Ontario, Debbie moved out to Vancouver, British Columbia eventually settling on Vancouver Island in Parksville, B.C. which she called home.

Debbie is survived by her partner of 14 years John Albanese. Her two sons Clinton (Cindy) Rozak and Nathan (Pepper) Rozak and her most precious joys of her life her five grandchildren Dallas, Jacob, Kurtis, Clayton and Bethany. Her mother June McKim, her brother Wayne (Lynnda) McKim, and her sister Karen McKim (Kory).

Debbie was predeceased by her brother Jeff McKim (in 2002) and her Father Doug McKim (in 2006).

Debbie loved being a “Granny” and will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by each of them. She often referred to all of her grand children as her “Little Pots of Gold.”

For all of those who knew Debbie she will be sadly missed and remembered for her “Heart of Gold.”

To quote one of her many favorite singers Janis Joplin: “When you want to hold someone, you gotta hold them like it’s the last minutes of your life.”

Thank you to everyone for your expressions of love and sympathy since Debbie’s passing.

Rest in Peace our Flower Child