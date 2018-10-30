John (Jake) Schramm passed away peacefully on Friday, October 12, 2018 at St. Mary’s General Hospital at the age of 71.

Beloved husband of Alma. Loving Dad to Casey, Kirsten (Ryan), Mark (Lisa), Nicole (Alex) and Michael. Cherished Grandpa (Pa) to Dustin, Tyler, Emma, Easton and Harper. Dear Brother of Karen, Wendy (Bill) and Rhonda (Mike).

He will be missed by his nieces and nephews Kevin, Sherray, Kelly, Matthew and Jordan. Survived by Uncle Ian, Aunt Doreen Bell and Darlene Tabong.

A special thank you to the doctors and nurses at St. Mary’s and Grand River Hospitals. Cremation has taken place.

John’s family received relatives and friends on Saturday, October 20, 2018 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467.

As per John’s wishes no formal service will take place.

As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or K-W Humane Society would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home).

Visit www.henrywalser.com for John’s memorial.