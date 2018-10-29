The first “Girls Night Out – For the Girls” Pajama Party was held last Saturday in Dryden.

It was an evening of food, music, games and auctions with all proceeds raised from the event going to purchase Chemo Care Packages for those undergoing treatment locally at the Dryden Regional Health Centre.

Organizers, Maureen Caul, Michelle Williams and Shauna Kowalchuk were excited to share in the fun filled night.

“We just can’t thank the businesses here in this town enough.

“The support we got was just overwhelming.

“We hope everybody comes out and has a fun night tonight, and we make lots money for cancer patients in Dryden,” said Caul.