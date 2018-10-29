Girls Night Out – For the Girls

The first “Girls Night Out – For the Girls” Pajama Party was held last Saturday in Dryden.

The ‘Flasher Triplets’ greet ladies at the door of a fun filled night for a good cause. Photos by Crystal Lyle

It was an evening of food, music, games and auctions with all proceeds raised from the event going to purchase Chemo Care Packages for those undergoing treatment locally at the Dryden Regional Health Centre.

Organizers Shauna Kowalchuk. Michelle Williams and Maureen
Caul. Photos by Crystal Lyle

Organizers, Maureen Caul, Michelle Williams and Shauna Kowalchuk were excited to share in the fun filled night.

A sample care package

“We just can’t thank the businesses here in this town enough.

“The support we got was just overwhelming.

“We hope everybody comes out and has a fun night tonight, and we make lots money for cancer patients in Dryden,” said Caul.

