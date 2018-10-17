Glynne Edward Martin – May 4, 1945 – September 28, 2018

Peacefully at the Dryden Regional Health Centre on September 28, 2018, Glynne Edward Martin passed away at the age of 73.

Glynne was born on May 4, 1945 in St. Austell Cornwall England to John and Joan Martin (née McTurk). Together as a family they moved back to Emo, Ontario in 1946 where he was raised.

Glynne was a very passionate person. He started his career working alongside his Dad and uncles in the construction business in Emo. Glynne valued strong work ethic and he took great pride in his accomplishments. He operated a barber shop on main street in Emo and then he worked for his parents in Emo before moving to Vermilion Bay to work at the Colenso Lumber Mill in the early 1980’s. Glynne then moved his family to Dryden in 1982 to begin a position with Great Lakes Forest Products Ltd. Unfortunately, Glynne was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1987, and he had been unable to work since that time.

Glynne loved the outdoors. In his younger years, he had a love of sailing and riding motorcycles. Glynne enjoyed camping and spent many hours out on the water fishing. He’d be sure to remind you to set your hook! He also enjoyed hunting and he could be found out on his property tracking the moose and deer, as well as hunting for ducks and geese. Glynne took great pride in passing along his love of the outdoors, hunting, and fishing to his children.

Glynne is survived by his wife Karen, his children Wendy (Ron) Turcott, Dean Martin, Renée (Ken) Martin-Brown, Terry (Lindsey) Martin, Shaun (Ricci) Dimit, and Ted (Brittany) Dimit, 18 grandchildren as well as numerous other relatives and friends. Glynne was predeceased by his parents John and Joan Martin, brother Clifford Martin and grandson Dalton Geary-Martin.

The Martin family would like to extend a thank you to all the health care staff at the Dryden Regional Health Centre for their care and compassion for Glynne over the years.

A Memorial Funeral Service to celebrate Glynne’s life will be held Saturday October 13th, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. in the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #63 with Velma Henderson officiating. Interment of ashes will be held in the Devlin Cemetery at a later date.

If friends desire donations may be made to MS Society or DRHC Foundation through the Stevens Funeral Homes P.O. Box 412, Dryden ON P8N 2Z1. Condolences may be posted at www.stevensfuneralhomes.ca