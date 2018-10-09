(Leslie) Shirley Wilson (Knowles) – November 19, 1928 – September 11, 2018

(Leslie) Shirley Wilson (Knowles) aged 89 passed away peacefully at the Princess Court Long Term Care Facility on Tuesday September 11, 2018.

Shirley was born in Fort William (Thunder Bay) November 19, 1928 and was the youngest of three.

Shirley was pre-deceased by her parents Morley and Evelyn Knowles and her two siblings Barbra Olsen and Hugh Knowles. She was also predeceased by her husband Donald Wilson and daughter Christine Wilson.

Shirley will be sadly missed by sons: Ian Thompson (Wendy Roberts); David Thompson (Donna), Barry Wilson (Lori McGuire) and daughters: Patti McLaughlin (Owen Green); Carolyn Wilson; grandchildren: Owen Thompson, Blair McLaughlin (Kristi Thorburn), Cameron McLaughlin (April), Michael McLaughlin, Haley Wilson; great grandchildren: Mason McLaughlin, Isla McLaughlin, Lucy McLaughlin and many nieces and nephews.

Shirley had a warm heart and was there for anybody that needed help. This was evident in her dedication to community service as she spent many hours throughout the years delivering Meals on Wheels to those in need. Her cookie jar was always full for the neighbourhood children that would come knocking at the door.

She loved to spend time with her many friends, always ready for a cup of tea or a game of bridge.

Shirley found her years as an elementary school teacher very rewarding, guiding children in the early years of their lives. When she retired she was not done but went on to participate in guiding and teaching through the 4H organization and was an active member of the Retired Teachers Federation of Ontario.

Shirley loved people and dedicated much of her time to St Luke’s Anglican Church and numerous other agencies where we are sure she touched many hearts with her kind smile and welcoming manner.

The family would like to thank all the staff at Princess Court Long Term Care Facility and Patricia Gardens Facility for the kind support and exceptional care making a home for mother.

We would also like to thank the Dryden Regional Health Centre that assisted mother through all the ups and downs in her health over the past few years.

A very special thank you to Dr. Moir for the medical care and the guidance which allowed Shirley to maintain a good quality of life.

A Memorial Funeral Service to celebrate Shirley’s life will be held Tuesday October 9th, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. in St Luke’s Anglican Church with Pastor Michael Bergman officiating. Interment will follow in the Dryden Cemetery.

If friend’s so desire memorial donations may be made to St Luke’s Anglican Church, Canadian Alzheimer Society, Princess Court DECO or Patricia Gardens through Stevens Funeral Homes PO Box 412 Dryden, Ontario P8N 2Z1.

