Elizabeth Sharon Whyte (Oslund)

Betty was the eldest daughter of Patricia Edye of Sioux Lookout and beloved wife of Jim Whyte of Dryden. Betty was mother of Christine (John Townsend), Tim, Karen (Brannon) Mol and Patrick (Melody) Derosier and cherished grandmother of Britney and Gregory Mol and honourary grandmother of Ava, Armand, Taneal, Leandra, Alex and Taylor.

Betty is survived by her sisters and brothers-in-law, Ann (Andrew) Dumyn , Catherine (Sylvester) Kiepek and William Rheault; her husband’s sisters Dale Currie and Maureen (Brian) Smith and mother-in-law Charlotte Whyte and their families. Betty was predeceased by her father and brother, Stone and Richard Oslund and her brother-in-law Wayne Currie.

Betty was a person of strength and perseverance who loved her family and friends and keeping busy.

Her life was enriched by many friends especially her longtime close friend Bobby Dingman. She took a very active role in her family life as well as in the town of Dryden.

Betty volunteered at Princess Court, Meals on Wheels and senior’s luncheons. She was actively involved with the Legion for many years and was an avid library member and book club lady.

Our family would like to extend appreciation to Dr. Pettinger and nurses and staff of the DRHC for the treatment of Betty in the emergency department. We would also like to thank the Doctors and Nurses at the Thunder Bay Regional Hospital, ICU for the tender care and concern for Jim and Betty during their time there.

By Betty’s wish cremation has taken place and no formal funeral ceremony has been planned, although a celebration of her life will be organized at a later date.

Those who wish to salute her memory may make a donation in her honour to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #63 Poppy Fund through the Stevens Funeral Homes P.O. Box 412, Dryden ON P8N 2Z1. Condolences may be posted at www.stevensfuneralhomes.ca