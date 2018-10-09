Daniel Keith Kuka – June 10, 1954 – September 5, 2018

It is with great sadness the family of Dan announce his sudden unexpected passing on September 5th, 2108, in Blue Creek, Belize.

Leaving to mourn his passing are his loving partner, Stellie Jeffery, his faithful rescue dog, Chloe, his mother Lena Kuka, siblings Gail Pencoff, Randy (Teresa) Kuka, Marlene (Bill) Ovenstone. Nephews Bill Pencoff, Ryan Kuka and Adam Kuka. Nieces Stephanie Landon and RaeLyn Kuka. Great nieces and nephews. Also Stellie’s daughter Monique Jeffery and grandson Dominic J Sanchez.

Predeceased by his father William Kuka in 1964 and nephew Jason Ovenstone in 2016.

A Celebration of Life will be held in San Pedro, Belize on Wednesday, October 3rd at Sandy Toes Beach Bar. A Celebration of Life will be held in Kenora, Ontario on Saturday, October 27th from 1 – 4 at the Super 8 Motel.

A light lunch will be served.