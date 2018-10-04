Dryden GM Ice Dogs open season at home – GALLERY

The Dryden GM Ice Dogs kicked off their season with a pair of games at home that both went to over time.

On Friday the Ice Dogs hosted the Fort Frances Lakers for their home opener at the Dryden Memorial Arena.

Trey Palermo opened the scoring just over halfway through the first period. In the second period Brett Hahkala got the Laker on the board early in the frame before Chase Robideau added another not long after. In the third period Evan Walls scored early in the frame off a rush from Cameron Coutre.

MacKenzie Flett answered back for the Lakers minutes later and later in the frame Walls added another goal to tie it up and force extra time. It would be the Lakers night in the end as Kirk Coppock scored 43 second into over time to grab the 4-3 win.

On Saturday the Thunder Bay North Stars were in town to take on the Dryden GM Ice Dogs for the first time this season. The first period belonged to the Ice Dogs with a power play goal from Braden Shea early in the period.

Jacon Siebenga scored with less than five minutes in the first and Coutre added another power play goal before the end of the frame to put the Dogs up 3-0.

In the second period Thunder Bay answered back with a short handed goal from Ryan Mignault and a power play goal from Joel Willan to close out the period. In the third period Thunder Bay continued to strike with a power play goal from Mignault.

Coutre answered back to put the Ice Dogs ahead but another North Stars power play goal from Kyle Auger would once again force extra time. Just over three and a half minutes into over time Evan Pakkala scored his first as an Ice Dog to secure the 5-4 win.

Dryden will be at home again on Saturday, September 29 to face the Red Lake Miners.