21st Business Excellence Awards

The Dryden District Chamber of Commerce recognized a few pillars of the business community during their 21st Annual Business Excellence Awards held on September 22. Business Of The Year honours went to Causally Hip.

They also won the Customer service excellence-retail award. Manager of the Year went to the Patricia Area Community Endeavors (PACE) general manager Donna Pollock The non profit/charitable award went to Theatre 17.

The Young Business Leader Award went to Andy McIsaac.

The Rising Star Award was given to Morgan Shepherd from the Little Mod Nest.

Little Mod Nest also took home the New Business Excellence award. Dryden’s 4H Club earned the Business Celebrating Youth Award.

The Fresh New Image award went to KFC.

The TD Bank Team took home the Customer Service Excellence Award for service industry.

Business owner and Dryden GM Ice Dogs President Mike Sveinson took home the Community Spirit Award.

The Tourism Excellence Award went to the Eagle Lake Pow Wow The Service to Healthcare Award was awarded to Doris Skillen.

Congratulations to all the winners!