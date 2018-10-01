Frank Szarkowicz – September 25, 1920 – September 13, 2018

Frank left us peacefully on Sept 13, 2018. Born in Ituna Saskatchewan on Sept 25, 1920, Frank was one of 12 siblings.

He is predeceased by 10 of his brothers and sisters and survived by his sister Stella of Toronto. He is also survived by his wife Ann, and his four sons, John (Diana), Peter (Liz), Gerry (Anita) and Jim (Jenny).

Frank also leaves behind 10 grand children and 6 great grandchildren with another one on the way. He left Ituna at a young age to seek his fortune in British Columbia.

He landed in the, then, Queen Charlotte Islands and worked in the logging industry. In 1950 Frank relocated to Dryden Ontario where her started his very successful plumbing and heating business. Frank’s Plumbing was a fixture in Dryden for 50 years.

During this time, he logged his homestead and used the wood to build many rental properties in the area.

Frank was an avid conservationist and outdoors man as attested by the fact he replanted his homestead with over 15,000 trees and lovingly nurtured them to maturity.

He was happiest in a boat doing battle with the local walleye and trout in the many lakes surrounding Dryden. A

nn and Frank spent many winters in Victoria and then permanently relocated in 2005. Frank continued to pursue his love of fishing but now on the ocean and lakes of the west coast.

Frank remained active as a 4th degree knight of the Knights of Columbus and an involved member of the Golden Rods and Reels fishing and social club. He also volunteered regularly at the gold stream fish hatchery. Opa was a force of nature and will be missed.

His Life was celebrated with a funeral service at St Andrew’s cathedral, 740 View St, Victoria BC, on Thursday Sept 20th, 2018 at 12 noon. A reception followed in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Heart and Stroke Foundation of BC or The BC Cancer Agency. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com.