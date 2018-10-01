A guy and his guitars

The Midtown Stage continues to grow and this week they welcomed Canadian singer, songwriter, and all around talented musician Sean Ashby to perform.

Ashby has had quite the career. He spent a decade at the leader of the award winning band Jack Tipper, he was Sarah McLachlan’s guitarist on the original Lilith Fair, as well as the Mirrorball and Afterglow albums and he now has five solo albums of his own.

Ashby brought with him an assortment of instruments to play including a variety of guitars. He played a mix of original songs and a few covers including ‘Sultans of Swing’ by Dire Straits. Ashby thanked everyone for their hospitality while in Dryden at the beginning of his tour.

The next show at The Midtown Stage will be Tom Savage on Thursday, October 4.