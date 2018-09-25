In loving memory of Douglas Wilfred Finlayson, age 69, who passed away peacefully in Sioux Lookout Meno Ya Win Hospital on Sept. 7, 2018.

Doug was born in Dryden, to Emma and Alexander Finlayson on Nov. 4, 1948 as a twin. He was the youngest of 5 siblings. Doug was a north Dryden boy who married the girl next door, Lois Hales, they then moved to the South side of Dryden to start their family, moving again in 1992 to Eton-Rugby and have been there the past 26 years.

Doug was predeceased by his parents. Doug is survived by his wife Lois of 42 years, his son Alex (Mandy) of Eagle River, his daughters, Mindy Finlayson-Pynn (Tyler) of C.B.S., St. John’s Nfld., Beckie (Scott) Hoover of Dryden and Natasha Finlayson (Jeff Sharpe) of Dryden and 5 grandchildren. He leaves behind 3 brothers; Reginald (Gail) of Georgetown, Ont., Benjamin (Adeline) of Lethbridge, Alberta and Ronald (Katherine) of Dryden, two sisters, Alice/ Cookie (Robert) Essery of Winnipeg, Man. and Sandra (Richard) Haukeness of Dryden. Doug worked in Red Lake as a teenager in a gold mine and as soon as he turned 18, he got a job at the Dryden Paper company.

Doug’s job was in the Digestors of the Mill, becoming operator after working his way up from the old Mill to the new continuous digestor, retiring at age 55. Two years later, he went to work at Walmart for 7 more years. He chose to work night shift and unloaded freight, stocked shelves and did janitorial services.

Doug enjoyed camping, fishing and in later years, hunting. He shot his first moose in his 60’s. He always had deadly aim. Whether it was a cast of a fishing rod, a shot with a gun, archery, bowling or throwing a ball, he usually hit the mark.

Doug was an artist. He was known for making cartoons of the guys at work. Some have saved them to this day. Just in the last 20 years he has been painting. He loves scenery and color. His mind was always on his next painting. Doug had no formal training in art. It all came from natural talent.

Very young Doug taught himself how to play guitar from listening to records. He loved Elvis music and learned the songs all by heart, even did Elvis impersonations for his friends. In later years he has played guitar specials and comedian acts in various coffee houses and at church.

He is known by his friends for his sense of humor. He could change the atmosphere with his pranks, tricks and quick wit. Those that knew him well knew he loved coffee, loved his sleep, and had a huge appetite, loved cheeseburgers! But most of all he loved his wife and family, especially his grandchildren.

God gave him 7 extra months of life following a medical miracle, God doing the impossible, bringing dead tissue back to life that saved his life in February. Yet when it was his time, God called him home.

Many times he almost died and we heard these words that he spoke to a lot of us “Don’t forget me” …How could we?

A Funeral Service to celebrate Doug’s life was held Wednesday September 12th, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. in Full Gospel Church with Pastor Nikolas Amodeo officiating. Interment followed in the Minnitaki Cemetery.

Visitation was held Tuesday September 11th from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Moffat Chapel of Stevens Funeral Homes.

If friends desire donations may be made to Diabetes Association or Kidney Foundation online or through the Stevens Funeral Homes P.O. Box 412, Dryden ON P8N 2Z1. Condolences may be posted at www.stevensfuneralhomes.ca