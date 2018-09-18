Science rocks with Goldcorp Mining Matters weekend

The Goldcorp Mining Matters program, held August 28-30, had 40 – young people deeply involved in the deep earth.

Participants ages eight to 12 joined the three-day program to learn about the earth, science, rocks, and minerals. “

Some activities that took place were cookie mining, build your own headframe, gold panning, water filtration, fossil making, to name a few,” shared Haley Anderson, corporate social responsibility specialist for Red Lake Gold Mines.

“We also hosted a community night for any of the youth in the program to bring their parents and siblings… to do soap stone carving and amethyst necklace making.”

The program was free for participants. “We look to bring it back to Red Lake every two years,” Anderson shared.