Autism Awareness walk celebrates third year

Dryden held its third annual ‘Walk with Me for Autism Awareness’ on Sunday and this year the festivities started and ended at the Dryden Memorial Arena.

Autism, or autism spectrum disorder, refers to a range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication, as well as by unique strengths and differences. The term “spectrum” reflects the wide variation in challenges and strengths possessed by each person with autism.

This year’s walk saw beautiful weather and a strong turn out from the community including volunteers as well as The Dryden GM Ice Dogs who were on hand to play games. Elaine Lavoie is a district representative for Autism Ontario and she was pleased to see so many people from the community come out and help with the walk.

“We’ve been doing this walk for three years now, it’s important for me and for everyone else in the autism community to raise awareness and just let people know that there are a lot of people with autism these days and to just be sensitive to the fact that you don’t always see the disability in the person and not to judge so quickly,” said Lavoie.