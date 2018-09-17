Gayle Haggarty – August 20, 2018

On Monday, August 20, 2018 Gayle Ruth Haggarty (nee Liddle) passed away at age 66. Gayle was predeceased by her husband Roy Haggarty and parents James ‘Scotty’ and Ann (nee Collie) Liddle.

She will be sadly missed by her five children, Wayne (Cindy), Nicole (Todd), Leanne (Mateo), Eric (Shannon), Adam (Lindsay), nine grandchildren, her partner Gary Malowski and his two children, Justyna and Brendan and her brother Wayne (Diane). Those who knew Gayle will always remember her for her kind nature and infectious, room brightening smile.

A Celebration of Gayle’s Life was shared over refreshments and time of fellowship at the Sneath-Strilchuk Family Care Centre reception room, on Saturday September 1, 2018 at 2:00 p.m.

If friends so desire donations in memory of Gayle can be made to charity of one’s choice.