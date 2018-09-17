Eagles Prepare for upcoming AAA Season

The Kenora Broncos hosted a 4 team scrimmage Thursday and all teams benefited from the variety of schemes and talent as they prepared for the start of the WHSFL season.

The Eagles opened against Hammarskjold from Thunder Bay and came up against a physical group that challenged the blue and gold to raise the intensity after 2 weeks of practice. Despite starting 2 grade 9 linemen all day, the offence saw some success while the D held their own.

Using adapted rules where DHS was not allowed to contact the city quarterback, the Vikings scored one TD through the air, Dryden did not reply.

Game 2 pitted the Fort Frances Muskies against Dryden and the plucky border team fought hard despite fielding only 17 players.

Among the highlights were Linebacker Bailey Murrell returning an interception 40 yards for a major and Jared Dormer picking up chunks on the ground.

The final match was a contest against the host Broncos. Both Carter Armstrong and Peter Zilkalns moved the offence, one driving culminating in a receiving touchdown for Spencer Doherty when he alertly snagged a deflected ball and scampered across the goalline.

Strong defensive efforts from Gus Brosseau, Nick Pinette and Carson Wright held Beaver Brae in check. Dryden next faces Vincent Massey from Brandon, a team that ended the Eagles season in 2017 in the quarterfinals.

Like Dryden, the Vikings moved into the AAA division when the league restructured.

Seeing a team the Eagles have faced in recent years will be an asset as the level of competition rises, fans coming to watch home dates will be treated with very high calibre football.

The first opportunity to do so arrives on Friday September 14 for the annul Homecoming match at 2pm, the guests will be the Sturgeon Heights Huskies. Submitted by Geoff Zilkans