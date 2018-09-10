Shirley Anderson – May 5, 1926 – August 27, 2018

It is with great sadness that the family of Shirley Ella Anderson (Loweryson) announces her death at the Grace Hospital in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Monday, August 27, 2018.

Shirley was predeceased by her husband David Anderson, her parents, William and Allie Loweryson, her brother Robert Loweryson, and sisters Audrey Purkiss and Barbara Loweryson.

Shirley is survived by her children Ralph Anderson (Margaret) and family, of Exshaw Alberta, Debbie Anderson (Geoff) and family, of Whistler BC, Bill Anderson (Gail) and family of Winnipeg, Manitoba and John Anderson (Anne) and family of Jaffray, BC.

She is also survived by her sisters Beverly DeVries of Barrie Ontario, and Anne Loweryson of Calgary Alberta.

Her life was made of family, friends, love, and laughter Cremation has taken place.

Shirley’s family received friends at a come and go tea to take place, Saturday September 1, 2018 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Moffat Chapel of Stevens Funeral Home, 50 Albert St., Dryden.

In lieu of flowers charitable contributions can be made to the Grace Hospital Foundation online or through the Stevens Funeral Home, P.O. Box 412, Dryden P8N 2Z1.

