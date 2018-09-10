Jack Beddome – December 19, 1928 – August 25, 2018

It is with profound sadness that the family of Jack Beddome wishes to announce his passing on August 25, 2018 at his home surrounded by loved ones.

John Henry Beddome (Jack) was born in Dryden on December 19, 1928 to parents Doris and Harry Beddome and lived all of his life here in a community he loved. Jack met and married the love of his life Bernice Saville and they recently celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary.

They lived in Barclay for 60 years until finally moving to the “city” of Dryden to their home on Goodall Street. Jack was quite the athlete and, in his teens, played baseball and was a member of the Dryden High School Hockey Team as well as the Dryden Rockets.

As he grew he added archery, boat racing and sailing to his repertoire of activities. He took pride in beating his father-in-law Dick Saville in many boat races. In his youth Jack loved speed and owned one of the first motorcycles in Dryden.

As well as sports Jack enjoyed playing the trumpet and guitar especially with fellow musician Rena Fotheringham in local bands. Added to these accomplishments were Jack’s woodworking abilities where he was certainly a gifted craftsman.

Jack’s crusty humour was a constant reality except for when he took on the role of an armchair coach critiquing his beloved Maple Leafs and Toronto BlueJays where his frustration at their poor performance led to shouts from the couch indicating his displeasure. Jack truly had a love/ hate relationship with his teams.

Jack and Bernice travelled all over Canada and the United States and took their kids on many camping and fishing adventures with most of the Saville clan.

In later life Jack used his woodworking skills to build beautiful model ships and during quiet times read many novels and became an avid gardener, always experimenting and always learning. Jack joined the Dryden Paper Company in 1948 and was known as Jake by his fellow workers. “Jake” retired in 1990 as an Instrument Technician.

Jack was a modest man except when it came to how proud he was of his children, his grandchildren and his great grandchildren. They brought him so much joy.

Jack is survived by wife Bernice, daughters Bev Aitken (Rob), Cheryl Victor (Rick) and son Kevin. He is also survived by grandchildren Jim (Calista), Keri (Bart), Stephen (Brandi), Jennifer (Pat), Michael (Angela), Christopher and Matthew and great grandchildren Fynn, Jett, Tyne, Jakob, William, Sophie, Brynne, Owen, Blake and the newest one, Maeve. Jack was predeceased by his parents Doris and Harry Beddome and his sister Betty Hatch.

As per Jack’s request there will be no funeral service however, friends and family are invited to join Jack’s family at 59 Goodall Street on Saturday, September 8th from 1 to 4 p.m. to share memories of Jack’s wonderful life.

A private interment of Jack’s ashes will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers those wishing to may donate to the DRHC Foundation or the Diabetes Society online or through the Stevens Funeral Home. P.O. Box 412, Dryden P8N 2Z1.

Condolences may be posted at stevensfuneralhomes.ca. The family wishes to extend a very sincere thank you to Dr. Goulet, Pastor Michael Bergman, the many nurses and homecare workers who helped Jack through his last days.