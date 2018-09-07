August 24th saw a gathering at the Library for the telling of the story of the real Winnie. For it was exactly 104 years ago, to the day, that Harry met Winnie.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Written and read by Irene Skene, ‘Harry’s Bear’ relates the story of how a small, black bear cub, born in the spring of 1914 in White River, Ontario, began her journey to stardom.

Orphaned by a hunter, rescued and cared for by a trapper, then sold to Major Harry Colebourn of Winnipeg for $20.00, Winnie begins a journey by train, ship, and car, finally ending up in the London Zoo.

It was here that she met Christopher Robin Milne, son of A.A. Milne, the author of the Winnie-The-Pooh series, and, as they say, the rest is history- a history that keeps being built upon to this day.

Thanks go out to Marj Salavich for taking photos, Delilah Hadley at Novel Ideas for her help in organizing the event, and the Library for providing the perfect venue for reading the story of Winnie.