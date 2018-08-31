GALLERY: 111th Fall Fair Crystal Lyle August 31, 2018 August 31, 2018 No Comments on GALLERY: 111th Fall Fair The Dryden and District Agricultural Society’s 111th Annual Fall Fair landed in Dryden last weekend. Tough competition at the fair with this year’s produce. Photos by Crystal Lyle Beautiful fowers on display. Photos by Crystal Lyle Fun at the petting zoo. Photos by Crystal Lyle A tractor hoists the Canadian flag in the parade. Photos by Crystal Lyle Hot to trot – A line of horses strut their stuff during the opening parade. Photos by Crystal Lyle Young cowboys and cowgirls enjoyed the annual fair. Photos by Crystal Lyle The parade for The Dryden and District Argicultural Society’s 111th Annual Fall Fair. Photos by Crystal Lyle Don’t be shy – The 4H Club rides in on their float. Photos by Crystal Lyle Some prizes at the fair. Photos by Crystal Lyle The merry-go-round. Photos by Crystal Lyle Lots to do and a good selection of food at the stalls. Photos by Crystal Lyle The Dryden and District Agricultural Society’s 111th Annual Fall Fair landed in Dryden last weekend. Photos by Crystal Lyle A display of lights and colours make up the midway. Photos by Crystal Lyle Fun rides for the family. Photos by Crystal Lyle 100 Entries 50 Ribbons. Photos by Crystal Lyle Share this:TweetWhatsAppEmail Related