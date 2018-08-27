Roots Songstress

Mimi O’Bonsawin came to Dryden last week and charmed the audience at Midtown Stage with her music and energy.

O’Bonsawin and her drummer Ryan Sherman played a variety of original pieces, influenced by folk, blues and her own Abénakis and French-Canadian roots. “We were so blown away by the love, warmth and kindness of Dryden,” said O’Bonsawin.

“Midtown Stage is an amazing place run by seriously generous people who really care about music and the people who create it. It gives me so much hope to see intimate spaces like this one being supported by the community. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for welcoming up. We can’t wait to pass through again soon.”

The music was sometimes quirky, with a song about being a ginger and a song for her mom apologizing about her new tattoo.

The audience laughed along to some of the lyrics and sang along to others. It was truly an intimate show in downtown Dryden.