GALLERY: 50 years of Bolers

Last week, Boler owners and enthusiasts made their way to Winnipeg to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the unique trailer.

The original Canadian built Boler molded fiberglass trailer was was first introduced in Winnipeg in 1968 and manufactured until 1988. The design offered a simple and lightweight family travel trailer.

Made by joining two molded fiberglass halves (top and bottom) created a water tight and extremely durable shell.

On their way to Winnipeg last week a number of Bolers camped out at Sandy Beach before completing the last leg of their trek. At the Red River Exhibition in Winnipeg over 400 Bolers could be seen at the celebration.