Dryden Police Briefs

Hit and Run

A 22 year old male from Winnipeg, Manitoba has been charged with Failing to Stop at the Scene of an Accident under the Criminal Code after leaving the scene of a motor vehicle collision that occurred on Augist 15 near the intersection of Grand Trunk and First Street.

Witnesses say they observed a 2003 grey Infinity Sedan travelling east bound in the centre turn lane when it collided with a vehicle turning left onto First Street trying to avoid the collision.

The suspect immediately fled the scene on foot. The accused was released on a Recognizance and will appear in Dryden court on Septemeber 18, 2018.

Although property damage was extensive, no injuries were reported.

Traffic Stop

On August 20, 2018, just after midnight the Dryden Police Service stopped a vehicle outside a residence on Colonization Ave for a Highway Traffic Act violation.

During the traffic stop police detained the male passenger who was immediately arrested for having in his possession a can of pepper spray, which is a prohibited device under the Criminal Code. At the time the male passenger was arrested the female driver began to interfere and obstruct police in their duties.

The female was also arrested for Obstruct Police and Assaulting a Police Officer. A subsequent search of the vehicle lead to the seizure of a quantity of Cocaine, Crystal Meth, Ritalin, knives, and Canadian currency.

A 29 years old Wabigoon, women is facing the following charges: Three counts of Trafficking and three counts of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking in Cocaine, Methamphetamines and Ritalin, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, 2 counts of Fail to Comply with Court Orders, Obstruct Police, Assault Police and numerous offences under the Highway Traffic Act.

A 32 years old Dryden man is charged with: Three counts of Trafficking and three counts of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking in Cocaine, Methamphetamines and Ritalin, Possession of Property Obtain by Crime and Possession of a Prohibited device for having the pepper spray. Both are currently in custody and will make an appearance today in Sioux Lookout court.