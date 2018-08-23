Dryden Bass Tournament 2018

It was another great day for fishing on Wabigoon Lake last Sunday and local anglers competed to be the very best bass fisher.

Thirty-nine teams competed this year and the top prize went to Jeff Dingwall and his new partner Mike Cortens. The team of Kurt and Josh West brought in the biggest bass with a 4.54 pounder.

All the hard work of running the tournament including weighing the fish and recording the results were done by a team of dedicated volunteers at the Duke Street Dock.

The Dryden Bass tournament originated in 1995 and was brought back in 2013. The one-day event continues to be a popular August fishing tournament.