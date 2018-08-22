The Sounds of Summer

There was music in the air in Dryden last Thursday evening as two shows entertained summer audiences.

At the Riverview Lodge, David Huffman delighted the audience on the deck on a sunny evening. Huffman has been busy recently playing shows in both Dryden and Vermilion Bay.

On the same night at Midtown Stage, Sean Burns gave Dryden a preview of the Trout Forest Music Festival which he played last weekend as well.

Burns brought with him a collection of country music and even a few waltzes.

Mimi O’Bonsawin will be entertaining Midtown Stage on August 15 in another of the ongoing concert series hosted at the downtown venue.