Olive Thelma Moline was born in Vonda, Saskatchewan on February 4, 1920. Olive attended school there and graduated with noteworthy distinction of being the youngest to graduate from the Vonda School with first class academic standing.

Olive then attended Robertson Secretarial School in Saskatoon. Upon graduation, she was employed by the Canadian Bank of Commerce in Vonda, Saskatchewan. Olive continued her banking career in Gilbert Plains, Manitoba where she met and married Thomas L. Chaloner on June 18, 1944.

They lived in several places in Saskatchewan and Manitoba before moving to Dryden at 139 Wilson Street, which became her home for 65 years. Thomas and Olive had four daughters; Margaret, Gaye, Carole and Lesley.

Thomas passed away in 1955 and Olive married Berthil H. Moline three years later. Together they had two sons, Bertil and Jeffrey. Berthil passed away on October 17, 1994.

Olive resumed her work career in 1967 and worked for the Dryden School Board on a part time basis and later became the secretary of Albert Street School until she retired.

In May of 2013, Olive moved to Patricia Gardens where she lived until her passing. She participated in many community organizations and took particular pride in her position as Noble Grand of the Easter Lily Rebekah Lodge. Olive’s interests included curling, snowmobiling, bridge, entertaining, golf and snowshoeing.

She cherished the cabin at Ghost Lake. Olive is survived by her loving children Margaret (Winston) Sheil, Gaye (Robert) Huckell, Carole (Cliff) Cornelius, Lesley (Rick) Prior, Bertil (Karen) Moline, and Jeffrey (Tina) Moline, 19 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Olive was predeceased by her brother Gordon F. Bailey on January 5th, 1991.

A Memorial Funeral Service to celebrate the life of Olive Moline was held Friday, August 10th at 11:00 a.m. in the Royal Canadian Legion, Dryden with Greg and Eamon Wilson officiating. Interment of ashes followed in the Dryden Cemetery.

If friends desire donations may be made to the DRHC CT Scan Fund through the Stevens Funeral Homes P.O. Box 412, Dryden ON P8N 2Z1. Condolences may be posted at www.stevensfuneralhomes.ca