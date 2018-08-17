Irmgard Burgstaler December 27, 1928 – August 1, 2018

With great sadness, we announce the passing of Irmgard Burgstaler on August 1, 2018 Irmgard (Irma) was born on December 27th, 1928 and immigrated to Canada in 1952.

Shortly after she married Edward and they started a family of six children. She was a very kind and friendly person with her family always her first priority.

In spite of adversity, she always maintained a positive, optimistic attitude throughout her life. She loved gardening, bird watching, watching wildlife and picking berries and mushrooms in the outdoors. Indoors, she was a meticulous house-keeper and loved cooking and baking for her family and friends.

In the early years she was employed as a seasonal worker at the Wabigoon Tree Nursery, as well as a baker and as a housekeeper in addition to her own household.

She is survived by her six children Christine Wiley, Erwin Burgstaler, Barbara Morison, Peter Burgstaler (Karen), Wilfred Burgstaler (Judy) and Edward Burgstaler (Kerry) as well as 12 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Irmgard was predeceased by her parents, her brother Herman and three sisters Elsie, Martha and Olga.

A funeral service to celebrate Irmgard’s life will be held on Thursday, August 9th, 2018 at 11:00 am at Our Saviour Lutheran Church with Pastor James Wood officiating. Interment will follow in the Dryden Cemetery.

Visitation will take place Wednesday, August 8th, 2018 from 5:00 to 7:00 in the Moffat Chapel of the Stevens Funeral Home.

If friends so desire donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Society online or through the Stevens Funeral Home, Box 412, Dryden, ON P8N 2Z1