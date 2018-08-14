KDSB purchases Children’s Resource Centre

The Kenora District Services Board (KDSB) and the City of Dryden have finalized the purchase of 113 Albert Street in Dryden, also known as the Dryden Children’s Resource Centre.

The Dryden’s Children’s Resource Centre is an asset to the community of Dryden, especially regarding accommodating early years’ services and programming for families and their children.

In partnership with Keewatin Patricia District School Board and the City of Dryden, child care spaces were moved into local schools to serve families and their children better. With this change, the Children’s Resource Centre was no longer being utilized to its full potential within the community. The centre is licensed for a total of 95 child care spaces for various age groups.

KDSB intends to take advantage of the buildings design, space and intended purpose. In addition, there will be the opportunity for community partnerships to create additional supports and services beyond early years’ programming that have been identified as a need by the community.

“The KDSB is very excited to work with the community in order to improve early years’ programming in the City of Dryden,” says Henry Wall, Chief Administrative Officer of the KDSB. He continues, “It is difficult and challenging for families when they cannot find appropriate child care options when they need it. Through this purchase, we will have the ability to increase services and programs that better meet the needs of families by expanding accessible, affordable child care spaces and programming.”

With the purchase of the Children’s Resource Centre, the KDSB and community partners will be better able to support the delivery and expansion of child care spaces and early years’ programming to families and children in a centralized location.