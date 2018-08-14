The Eric Lundmark Memorial Tournament was held on the last weekend of July at the Sandy Beach Ball Diamonds.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The event featured ladies fastball and men’s slo-pitch with a total of 14 teams from across the region. In both championship games the winner was determined with the final at bat. The Fort Frances men celebrated following a walk-off double in a 25-23 win over the P.I. Dump Bears in the Men’s Slo-Pitch final.

The Eagle Lake Rivals won the Ladies Fastball championship on a bunt single in the final inning, walking away with a 15-14 victory over the team from Fort Frances.