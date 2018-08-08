Beverly Joan Advent – September 24th, 1949 – July 24th, 2018

It is with heartfelt sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our dear sister Beverly Joan Advent.

She passed away peacefully July 24th, 2018 in Truro NS with her children by her side. She was born September 24th, 1949 in Dryden, Ontario and grew up in Waldhof. In grade nine at Dryden HS she was Freshie Princess.

She lived in quite a few places in Canada in her younger years including Dryden, Vernon BC, Halifax and Ear Falls. Eventually she settled in Thunder Bay and lived there until four years ago when she moved East again to Truro NS to be close to her children and grandchildren.

While she was in Thunder Bay she went back to college and got her degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management which made her so proud. She has two children Jason Harrison and Tracy Laughlin and five grandchildren Rebecca Laughlin, Adam Laughlin and Anika, Nicola and Owen Brennan.

She is fondly remembered by her sister Dianne Barber and brother Don Advent and their families. She was known for her love and kindness to animals and her beautiful flowers. She was also the best walleye fisherman ever.

We will keep you in our hearts forever