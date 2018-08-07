Show of Strength

It was an intense weekend in Dryden on July 28 & 29. The first annual Strongman and Powerlifting Competition, hosted by local business Behind Bars, had crowds cheering.

Participants as young as 11 competed in a variety of events over this two day competition.

There were impressive displays from all three categories, Sub-Junior, Female and Male with lightweight and heavyweight divisions.

From truck pulls to deadlifts the competitors pushed their physical limits for two full days.