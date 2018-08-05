In loving memory of Raymond (Ray) Benson who passed away July 15, 2018 at the age of 101.

Ray was an Army Air Corps Veteran, beloved husband of Delores (Dolly) Benson & devoted father of Gary Benson. Ray served in WWII in the Army Air Corp in Aircraft repair.

Afterwards, he spent 35 years with the Airlines in the same trade, before retiring. Ray was a master tradesman. Anything he put his mind to he successfully accomplished – from building his first auto to building his own home. Ray was also a proud member of the Masons for over 70 years.

Ray enjoyed spending many summers in Canada for the past 49 years.

During those years Ray and Dolly made many friends & were “adopted” by their extended Canadian families.

A private funeral service and internment was held at Chapel Hill Gardens on July 19, 2018. If friends so desire a donation in Ray’s name may be made to Second Chance Pet Network Box 343, Dryden, Ontario P8N 2Z1